Your chance to watch Springsteen, Gates and Ehning — and can Scott Brash make it a London hat-trick?

Roll up, roll up, for an unrivalled opportunity to see some of the greatest riders in the world competing here in Great Britain this week.

The Longines Global Champions Tour (LGCT) comes to London on Friday (2 August) for three days of top class CSI5* showjumping, as well as great sport in the CSI2* classes — all held in the grounds of the iconic Royal Hospital Chelsea.

London is the 14th leg on the 18-stop tour, which also visits Miami, Mexico, Shanghai, New York, Cannes, Paris, Berlin and Doha before the season draws to a conclusion at the GC Prague Playoffs in November.

A stellar field of British riders is competing in London this week, including Olympic heroes Scott Brash and Ben Maher.

Scott will be looking to defend the grand prix title he claimed with Hello Mr President in 2018 and Hello Forever in 2017, while Ben will have his eye on the silverware he last won in London in 2013 but more importantly to defend his crown as overall winner of this season’s LGCT championship. He currently sits third in the overall rankings.

Joining them on home soil will be three members of the Whitaker clan —Michael, William and Robert — the in-form Guy Williams, William Funnell and young talent Emily Moffitt, Alexandra Thornton and Harry Charles, who has been flying on the circuit this season.

In the LGCT overall rankings, Pieter Devos leads the way and he spearheads a strong Belgian entry. Other leading lights include Harrie Smolders (NED), Eric Lamaze (CAN), Marcus Ehning (GER), Laura Kraut (USA), Christian Ahlmann (GER), Edwina Tops-Alexander (AUS), Jessica Springsteen (USA), Jennifer Gates (USA) and Malin Baryard-Johnsson (SWE).

Representing Ireland will be Shane Breen, Darragh Kenny, Denis Lynch, Mark McAuley, Bertram Allen and Shane Sweetnam.

Some tickets are still available, but if you can't make it in person, the whole show is livestreamed and of course Horse & Hound will bring you all the exclusive insight, analysis and interviews online and in next week's magazine (out Thursday, 8 August) — don't miss a thing!

