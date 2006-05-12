Wales wins battle of the breeds

Dabernon Take That (pictured), a Welsh Section C stallion was selected as Mountain and Moorland In Hand Champion at the Royal Windsor Horse Show this afternoon. H M The Queens three-year-old Highland filly was chosen to be Reserve Champion. Balmoral Melody is a grey/dun filly is by Kincardine Ben Macdhui and out of Balmoral Chime, bred by the Queen herself.

An array of champion Connemaras, Highlands, Exmoors, Dartmoors, New Forests, Fells and Dales lined up in front of the judge in the Castle Arena. But P Husseys homebred Welsh Section C wowed the judge with his good confirmation and striking paces.

Hussey is clearly delighted with the result. He has won everything but the Royal Welsh now, he said, And hes been second in that four times.

According to Hussey, Dabernon Take That is impeccably behaved under saddle and out driving. Hes lovely to deal with and he really does move, he said, adding that he also owns Take Thats sire and dam. But for Hussey todays victory is more than just a rosette and prize money; It means a lot to be winning this  its good for the breed.