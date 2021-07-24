‘She’s got serious attitude’: Young mare — a Royal International first timer — secures miniature horse glory





A four-year-old making her Royal International Horse Show debut trotted away with the British Miniature Horse Society (BMHS) supreme miniature horse championship.

The bay pinto mare — who lit up during her performance in the Longines International Arena — was Model Farm UK Midnight Meadow, handled to perfection by her producer Harriet Miller, for breeder Lisa Taylor.

Midnight Meadow finished her 2019 season with a third at the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and seemed to thoroughly enjoy her chance to stand in the spotlight here at Hickstead.

“We’ve had a phenomenal season; she’s been champion or reserve every time out this year,” said miniature specialist Harriet, who works for the Environment Agency and is a regular face at Hickstead.

Harriet has produced miniatures since 2014 and has had CMD Blaze Of Glory-sired Midnight Meadow on her team for two seasons.

“She’s a bit fresh and she’s super chatty today, “ said Somerset-based Harriet, who led her to be champion at both BMHS and breed shows as well as NPS Area 13. “She’s full of herself, has a serious attitude and she thinks she’s quite important. She’s only four so she’ll continue showing her for a few years. She seems to love her job.”

“I have a full team of miniatures for Lisa; today, we also won with our two-year-old Model Farm UK Eliana.”

Both mares are off to HOYS this year.

Taking reserve was Harriet Wood leading her own eight-year-old gelding Summerrose Little Hawk.

