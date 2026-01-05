



The surprise and excitement exuded by 23-year-old showman Hunter MacDonald when he claimed a first ever Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) ticket with his grandfather David Shand’s homebred Achtilty Eclipse (Jacob) earlier this season was a joy to witness. Proving it wasn’t just luck, the pair went on to stand second in the prestigious Price Family Supreme in-hand final for horses over 148cm, standing shoulder to shoulder with seasoned professionals.

“Qualifying Jacob for the Price was undoubtedly my biggest achievement and the best day of my life,” said Hunter. “And HOYS itself was all the more special as both of my grandparents were there to watch us. It’s rare that we can all get away together.”

The Royal Highland proved another season highlight for Inverness-based Hunter as both Jacob, and a homebred yearling filly won their classes for Hunter on “home-turf”.

Though Hunter does ride, you’re most likely to catch him in the in-hand ring.

“I mainly concentrate on in-hand as that is what I love, and showing our homebreds is one of my favourite things. I love watching them grow from feral youngsters and blossoming into their own. It’s a slow process but I really enjoy working with them and educating them to be nice horses for the future.”

Hunter MacDonald’s plans for 2026

Hunter has two two–year-old homebreds lined up for the 2026 season – a future hunter called Achilty Adria, and a sports horse named Achilty Outlander.

“They’ve not been shown so are fresh, which is exciting,” he says.

We will see him in the saddle next year, though.

“I have a five-year-old ex-racehorse, Go Go Millie, that we showed as a hack filly at three; she’s my princess so I’m excited for her, but my aim is just to enjoy her for a season under saddle before I put her in foal.”

Being based in northern Scotland has its challenges, so Hunter is plans to base himself in the south for a time this summer to reduce travelling for his horses.

“I also feel we’re a bit behind come springtime being so far north, but I managed to be out early this season and I plan to be again next season, and see what the season brings,” he concludes.

