Elite ponies to be sold at auction

Britain’s first Elite Pony Sale could permanently change the way top class ponies are sold. An elite pony sale is going to precede the world’s biggest pony show, the four-day Ponies (UK) Summer Championships (15-19 August).

On the eve of the show, Brightwells Auctioneers and Ponies (UK) are hosting a floodlit sale of top class ponies at which unbroken and unshown ponies will be showcased as well as schoolmasters with a future.

The initiative provides an opportunity for Britain’s breeders to offer their progeny to an international audience. “There has already been interest from American buyers,” said Andrew Ellis, manager of Brightwell’s horse department.

“Creating a sale of quality ponies to such a large and appreciative audience of competition and show-minded people, seemed like a natural enhancement to what is already a fantastic event,” said Davina Whiteman, Chairman of PUK. “This event will give an opportunity to show top proven and potential ponies to a worldwide audience of prospective purchasers and is a great chance for British producers to present the best.”

Only 20 ponies will be selected for the auction – a cross section from all disciplines. All lots will be sold with a pre-sales veterinary certificate and prospective buyers will have been able to trial the ponies at the vendor’s premises during a two week period leading up to the sale. “This is why entry forms need to be sent in by the end of the month,” said Ellis. “A full colour catalogue will be issued three weeks prior to the sale.”

Ponies to be sold will be selected according to breeding, and their past performances will be evaluated if they have already competed. Applicants will also be required to submit an image of their pony.

“We are looking for a spectrum that will appeal to the biggest audience,” said Ellis, adding that lots are expected to sell for between £3,000 and £20,000. Some entries are likely to be sold with forthcoming showing engagements at the PUK show, giving purchasers to compete with their new pony the next day.

Applications for entries are currently being received. If you think your pony would be suitable please contact Brightwells Auctioneers for the necessary application forms and schedules. Final applications will be on Friday 30 June. For more details contact Brightwells Auctioneers (tel: 01568 619777).