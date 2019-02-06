HyPERFORMANCE Oxburgh Breeches Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 6/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Hy Price as reviewed: £69.99

Welcome to our new independent group test of breeches submitted as suitable for winter competition wear. All of the breeches in this group test have been put through their paces by five-star event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

HyPERFORMANCE Oxburgh Breeches are comfortable, lightweight and breathable breeches with a full Alos leather seat, making them perfect for everyday riding or competing. Featuring coloured binding around the front pockets and back, belt loops and elastic anti-bulk stretch ankle hems, these breeches look both smart and professional.

First impressions

A reasonably well fitting pair of breeches, but they were quite thin for winter wear.

Overview of performance

I found these breeches comfortable, but they were quite thin and so not warm on cold days. I found that they were quite constrictive in the saddle at first, but they did soften with wear.

Likes and dislikes

I liked that they are smart and stylish and that they wash well. But they aren’t ideally suited to winter use – seems to be more of a general all-round pair of breeches.