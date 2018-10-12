Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts designed to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer’s team. Find out what she thought below.

Felix Bühler’s official description

The Felix Bühler Men’s Functional Competition Shirt Lyon is a sporty and light men’s competition shirt made of breathable functional material. It has a button-down collar, Felix Bühler embroidery, logo on the back and cuffs in a contrasting colour. It is quick-drying and elastic.

First impressions

Looked like a smart simple lightweight shirt.

Overview of performance

This shirt fitted really well as it wasn’t too tight or too baggy. It proved to be lightweight, breathable and ideal for the summer months.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked the fit and lightweight material, as well as how smart it looked when competing without a jacket on.