Welcome to our new independent group test of half chaps and gaiters for horse riders. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Felix Bühler Gaiters Modena are classic gaiters made of Italian full-grain leather, which is soft and durable at the same time. Elastic inserts allow for optimum fit to the individual shape of the rider’s calf. Manufactured in Europe, these gaiters have durable OPTI zips and are lined with soft pigskin.

First impressions

A very smart pair of gaiters with a simple design.

Overview of performance

These gaiters were soft, easy to put on straight away and didn’t require any breaking in. They worked well with jodphur boots and were smart enough to wear at competitions. Unfortunately the zip did clog up with mud and became difficult to use after a while.

Likes and dislikes

I like the soft and flexible leather, plus their overall style and look. I found they were quite baggy around the knee area, which I wasn’t keen on. I’d suggest you try them on to check the fit before buying them.

NB: These gaiters are pictured paired with Ariat Kendon Pro Paddock boots