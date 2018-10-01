Welcome to our group test of summer competition breeches and leggings. All of the legwear in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Cavallo Ciora Grip C breeches are stylish and functional competition breeches that have a Cavagrip full seat to help you stay firmly in the saddle, while active flex technology and a stretch insert at the seam make for a comfortable fit. The ergonomic waistband includes an innovative Tra-in closure which means your breeches will always stay in place. They are also breathable, quick drying, washable and dirt repellent.

First impressions

I thought these breeches look particularly smart and very stylish for competitions.

Overview of performance

These breeches were very comfortable and light to ride even during the extremely hot summer we have had. They were not at all restrictive and kept me cool when I rode.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how smart these breeches are, particularly when worn with a tailcoat. There are, however, a little bit see through and so you have to be quite selective with the colour and shape of your underwear!