Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts designed to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer’s team. Find out what they thought below.

Caldene’s official description

The Caldene Ainwick show shirt gives you a more traditional look without sleeves to ruche up under your show jacket. It is a cream sleeveless shirt that is simple and comfortable to wear.

First impressions

A traditional shirt that looked best suited for the show ring.

Overview of performance

The crepe style material creased very easy and proved rather impractical to take to shows. This shirt did look looked very smart when freshly pressed, but it wasn’t breathable during very hot days. It is also sleeveless and therefore had to be worn under a jacket to adhere to the rules allowed in affiliated competition, which isn’t ideal on the sweltering hot days.

Likes and dislikes

This shirt is flattering, smart and not expensive. I disliked that it didn’t wash particularly well, wasn’t breathable and creased so easily. Plus it was a shame that it couldn’t be worn without a jacket. But, I would recommend it for a pure showing person, as it’s smart and traditional.