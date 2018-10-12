Welcome to our group test of collared show shirts designed to be worn at competitions. All of the shirts in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer’s team. Find out what they thought below.

Back on Track’s official description

The Back on Track Slim Fit T-Shirt features the innovative ceramic-infused Welltex fabric, reflecting infrared rays back into the body to support circulation and wellbeing. This makes it ideal for shoulder injuries or back problems. A stylish shirt that is great for everyday wear.

First impressions

I thought the black piping looked really smart, although it reminded me of something I’d wear on the tennis court.

Overview of performance

This shirt was worn for a first ride back after dislocating an AC (acromioclavicular) joint and it proved very comfortable against the sore and tender shoulder area. This shirt is breathable and kept very white after going through the wash.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how comfortable this shirt is, but think it falls between being too smart for everyday use, but not quite smart enough for competition wear.