Welcome to our group test of winter riding gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been thoroughly tested by dressage rider and trainer Rob Waine. Find out what he thought below.

LeMieux’s official description

The LeMieux Pro Touch All Weather Gloves are tough thermal winter riding gloves that keep riding in mind. Insulated with minimal bulk and reinforced inner fingers, they are perfect for both every day riding and yard duties.

Rob’s first impressions

These are a stylish pair of gloves.

Overview of performance

Could be a little warmer for a winter glove, but they gave a good feeling on the reins and plenty of grip, which I liked.

Rob’s likes and dislikes

Unfortunately when they get wet, they leave a blue mark over your hands, which isn’t great if you are off to the office straight after riding.