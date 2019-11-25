Horseware Winter Rider gloves review

Horseware Winter Rider gloves Score 7/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 7/10

Fit: 7/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Horseware Price as reviewed: £22

Welcome to our group test of waterproof winter yard gloves. All of the gloves in this group test have been put through their paces by event rider and BHSII Lisa Spence. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Horseware Winter Rider gloves are made from a water-resistant and breathable synthetic/stretch PU with an elasticated easy-fit cuff.

First impressions

These gloves looked like they were really good quality, and they had quite a snug fit.

Overview of performance

The gloves were quite tight to begin with, but they stretched after I’d worn them a few times. They were really comfortable to wear and the material was really soft on my hands. I didn’t really find them to be water-resistant or breathable enough — my hands got quite hot wearing them, even when it was cold. They washed well, but were slow to dry, but they stood up to regular wear very well. I wore them for riding mostly as they were difficult to wear for some things, such as tacking up.

Lisa’s likes and dislikes

These gloves fitted really well and I loved the soft material. It would be great if they were more resistant to water and more breathable.