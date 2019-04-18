Kensington All Around day sheet review

Kensington All Around day sheet Score 8/10 Performance: 7/10

Style: 8/10

Fit: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: Kensington Price as reviewed: £55

Official description

The Kensington All Around day sheet is a lightweight poly cotton sheet that provides durable protection against dirt, biting insects and harmful UV rays. It is machine washable for easy care. This American rug brand, available exclusively from Shadow Horse, offers this sheet in a European cut, with features including buckles and keeper at the front closure, a lined chest, padded wither for mane protection, shoulder gussets, detachable elastic leg straps, two belly straps and a tail cover.

First impressions

I thought that the material was really nice and thin. The belly straps were clipped on both sides, which I was interested to see how that would work.

Overview of performance

Overall I really liked this rug – it looked really smart, was lightweight and fitted really well. I did find that the clips on the belly straps were too heavy and weighed down the lightweight material that the rug is made of. As a result, wanted to take them off completely but I felt that the rug would not stay in place without them.

Georgi’s likes and dislikes

Sharethrough (Mobile)

I really like the colour and smart design of this rug, but the heavy double belly clips does it a disservice.