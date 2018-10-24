Welcome to our group test of exercise sheets. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what they thought below.

HKM’s official description

The HKM Waterproof Exercise Sheet is waterproof, windproof, dirt resistant and hard wearing with super anti-rip fabric and taped seams. It is cut away in the saddle area with Velcro fastenings for a great, adjustable fit. The 660 denier tough outer surface combined with a polar fleece lining keeps both you and your horse warm and dry. It is ideal for competitions as the sheet is easy to pop on and off as well as keeping the horse’s back and rider’s legs clean, warm and dry. Easy maintenance, this rug can be popped in the washing machine and will even go in the dryer.

First impression

This rug looked very robust, but the fabric was very stiff and I was worried how forgiving the fit would be.

Overview of performance

The fabric did prove to be very stiff and didn’t move well with the horse, although it was very waterproof. It also made a very noisy rustling sound, which made it a tough challenge for young horses not used to wearing exercise sheets.

Things you like/dislike about it?

This sheet is very waterproof, but as it was stiff and noisy we were loathed to put it on any of our young horses.