Welcome to our group test of exercise sheets. All of the rugs in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Equithème’s official description

The Equithème Stripe Exercise Sheet is a colourful, striped, polar fibre sheet made from 100% anti-pilling polyester. It is ideal to cover your horse while out exercising in the arena. The sheet features self-gripping straps at the withers and a tail strap. To avoid boot chafing and to aid with leg contact, the sheet has been designed to be shorter at the front where the rider’s leg would be.

First impressions?

A softer, lighter weight sheet compared to the other in the group test. I liked the colours and style.

Overview of performance?

This rug was very popular for use while schooling indoors as is light weight and fitted well. As it’s not waterproof, we tended to use it solely indoors, plus there were some concerns about the fillet string being too high to prevent the rug from blowing about in the wind.

Likes and dislikes

I dislike how high the fillet string is positioned – it makes it difficult to put on young or sensitive horses. Also because of the high fillet string, the bottom quarters of rug were not held down and so flapped in the wind. But we like how lightweight this rug is, which makes it very suitable for schooling indoors on a cold day.