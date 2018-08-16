Welcome to our group test of waterproof over trousers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Stierna’s official description

The Stierna Prime 3L Pants are three-quarter length rain paints that offer three layer EquTex with four-way stretch and are fully taped so they are water and windproof as well as breathable. They have an eco-friendly fluorocarbon-free durable water repellent treatment coating. These lightweight rain pants are made from a full stretch fabric that follows every movement of the rider without restraining them. The silicone print on the seat and knee provide good grip in the saddle even when the rain is pouring down.

Tamsin’s first impressions

These over trousers looked sturdy and very well made with a lovely soft feel to the fabric.

Overview of performance

I tested a medium size pair, which came up extremely small. For that reason, as an over trouser, they were very tight. Having said that, they performed very well; they were waterproof, breathable and were comfortable to wear in the saddle.

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes



The sizing came up very small, and they were expensive, but they did exactly what they claimed them to.