Welcome to our group test of waterproof over trousers suitable for busy equestrians. All of the items of clothing in this group test have been thoroughly tested by former eventer turned para dressage rider Tamsin Addison. Find out what she thought below.

Horseware’s official description

These urban-cool designed over trousers will take you fashionably from horseback and country walks to festival fun with matching ponchos, jackets and bags to match. These are a must-have for any outdoor-loving wardrobe. Created from completely waterproof and breathable fabrics, complete with taped seams, they have been tested by jockeys in the worst of weather conditions.

Tamsin’s first impressions

I liked the soft, comfortable fabric that looked really easy to wear.

Overview of performance

The material is very comfortable and waterproof without a being too stiff or giving a “crinkly” sound as you walk or ride. These over trousers proved to be multi-purpose and were used a lot out of saddle particularly for dog walking, just like the description says!

Tamsin’s likes and dislikes

I liked how comfortable and practical these over trousers are, and that you can wear them off the horse as well as you can on the horse. When worn to put up new paddock fencing, they certainly delivered on toughness too!