Welcome to our new group test of tendon and fetlock boots. All of the protective boots in this group test have been put through their paces by international event rider and BE coach Jo Rimmer. Find out what she thought below.

Official description

The Bingley Tendon and Fetlock Boot set from John Whitaker International features a matte and gloss effect polyurethane shell with branded white and black elastic, and neoprene lining for shock absorption. The tendon boots have a pin closure while the fetlock straps are Velcro making them suitable for most competition use.

First impressions

A really smart and modern looking pair of boots that looked breathable too.

Overview of performance

These boots fitted my horse well and I was confident his legs would be protected in the showjumping ring. My horse’s legs didn’t sweat in them, they looked very smart and were easy to take on and off.

Likes and dislikes

I really like how easily and subtly they fit my horse while protecting him. However the back boots’ straps were quite long and were not quite as secure as the front ones.