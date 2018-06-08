Welcome to our new group test of brushing boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings. Find out what she thought below.

WeatherBeeta’s official description

The soft and durable WeatherBeeta Exercise Boots have a outer Pro Mesh BASF TPU with a breathable neoprene lining, and a tough PVC strike pad for protection against knocks and brushing. They also have an adjustable touch tape closure.

Sam’s first impressions

Thought these boots were simple and looked functional. I was interested to see how the pro mesh outer was going to perform.

Overview of performance

These boots are a good size, offer good protection and are easy to take on and off. The mesh makes them lightweight and flexible while also being supportive and breathable. They were also very easy to wash off just by being scrubbed down.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I liked these boots. I thought the mesh really worked, although they could be more padded to offer more protection.