Welcome to our independent group test of cross-county boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Michael Jung Event Boots for front legs offer perfect protection during eventing competitions. They are lightweight but extremely hard-wearing boots, suitable for the toughest conditions. The outer material is tear-resistant nylon with leather reinforcements at the front and strike protection at the back for maximum protection of the tendons. They are lined with shock-absorbing and waterproof EVA foam.

The Michael Jung event boots for the hind legs come with large, additional leather reinforcements on the inside and a flexible fetlock protection, which doesn’t affect the horse’s mobility. They have strike protection at the front and two wide velcro fasteners for excellent hold.

First impressions

A simple looking pair of boots, which felt very lightweight and I was interested to see how the strike protection at the back would fair.

Overview of performance

These were very lightweight and extremely easy to take on and off. They didn’t absorb water and remained very light on my horse’s legs throughout. However they were not as flexible as some of the others on test and I felt that they worked best on my more heavy-boned horses.

Likes and dislikes

I like that the neoprene inside was hardwearing, didn’t rub and molded around the leg. I also liked that they remained lightweight. I tended to use them on the same horse each time as I think they are most beneficial to mold to particular horse’s legs over a period time.