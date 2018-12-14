Welcome to our independent group test of cross-county boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Majyk Equipe Color Elite X Country Boots for front legs have an ARTi-LAGE barrier at the front to protect the canon bone from bruising and a Flexible Thermoplastic Polyurethane (TPU) shield in the back of the boot to protect the rear of the leg from potential damage caused by an overreach. The hind boots have a double barrier shield of ARTi-LAGE and Flexible TPU in front of the boot, providing unsurpassed protection for the canon bone.

First impressions

These boots felt quite heavy in my hand and I wasn’t a fan of their appearance as I prefer a more simple design.

Overview of performance

These boots proved to be flexible on the horses’ legs, were true to size and fitted well. They did protect all the vital areas of my horse’s legs, but they did absorb water and got heavy. They were not particularly breathable.

Likes and dislikes

I really liked how flexible they are and that the lining didn’t rub at all. I think some of the other boots offered more protection and I dislike how much they absorbed and retained water.