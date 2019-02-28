LeMieux ProSport CC/Jumping suede square review

LeMieux ProSport CC/Jumping suede square with binding Score 8/10 Style: 7/10

Fit: 8/10

Performance: 8/10

Value: 7/10 Manufacturer: LeMieux Price as reviewed: £47.50

Official description

The LeMieux ProSport CC/Jumping suede square with binding features the classic close-contact cut, which is designed to fit a wide range of more forward cut jumping saddles. It is now one of the most iconic jumping pads with its high wither, elasticated D-ring tabs, signature teardrop girth protection area and swept back profile. These saddle pads offer a very sleek and professional look to anyone’s saddle. The luxurious suede top side is complimented by new super-soft bamboo lining that absorbs and controls sweat under the saddle, while also being comfortable and secure, minimising friction even on horses with sensitive skin. Girth keepers incorporate inner-locking loops to offer more girthing options.

First impressions

This numnah is a bit more square in the shape at the back than the others on test, but shaped for jumping at the front.

Overview of performance

I like how it is built up at the withers and it doesn’t have loops for the girth straps to go through, instead they attach onto the D-ring, which is functional. However, the girth straps are fixed rather than Velcro, which makes it a bit trickier to get the numnah off quickly.

There is an extra panel where the girth is secured for added strength. It is hard wearing and isn’t showing any scuff marks, which is great considering I’ve used it daily. It stays in place well, although it did come up quite short in length for a full size. It picked up a little bit of hair but nothing major.

Sam’s likes and dislikes

I prefer Velcro girth straps for ease of use, but it is a good shape, is hard wearing and washes well.