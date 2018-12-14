Welcome to our independent group test of cross-county boots. All of the boots in this group test have been put through their paces by professional event rider Sam Jennings and her team. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

Made from really tough TPE (thermoplastic elastomers) for excellent protection, Eskadron’s Flexisoft cross-country boots have a flexible soft zone at the back to ensure movement is not impaired. With neoprene padding and a double Velcro fastening plus a press stud for extra security, these boots give unbeatable protection and fit while being worn on every terrain.

First impressions

I thought these looked rather dated in design. I used a very similar boot nearly 10 years ago.

Overview of performance

These boots were very tough and hard wearing. They were very secure on my horse’s legs and didn’t slip at all. However, my horse’s legs did feel quite hot after going cross-country, plus they are quite rigid and didn’t allow much flexibility. They are also quite generously sized.

Likes and dislikes

I liked how robust they are and how they do give good all-round protection. However I would prefer them to be more flexible, plus I worry that the elastic straps may go baggy over time.