Eskadron 3D mesh compact saddle pad
Manufacturer:
Price as reviewed:
£73.95
Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below
Official description
The Eskadron 3D mesh compact saddle pad is an extremely lightweight saddle pad made from breathable mesh with a long ventilation panel.
Colours: Black or white
Size: Full
First impressions
This saddle pad has a nice, forward cut, a very sticky underside and great ventilation. There didn’t appear to be a huge amount of flexibility in the shaping.
Overview of performance
The saddle did not move an inch with the help of this saddle pad! It was just as sticky even after washing. It’s one of the more expensive options, but it’s incredibly lightweight and breathable.
Harriet’s likes and dislikes
I really liked how lightweight it was, particularly in the hot weather. It offered good cushioning as well as being breathable.
Verdict
*H&H Approved* I would recommend for competing in the heat as it breathes well and wicks very quickly.