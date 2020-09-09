Eskadron 3D mesh compact saddle pad Score 9/10 Performance: 9/10

Fit: 8/10

Durability: 9/10

Value: 8/10 Manufacturer: Eskadron Price as reviewed: £73.95

Welcome to our group test of sweat-wicking GP saddle pads. All of the saddle pads in this group test have been put through their paces by Harriet Rimmer, who runs a livery, schooling and sales yard with a particular focus on hunting. Find out what she thought below

Official description



The Eskadron 3D mesh compact saddle pad is an extremely lightweight saddle pad made from breathable mesh with a long ventilation panel.

Colours: Black or white

Size: Full

First impressions

This saddle pad has a nice, forward cut, a very sticky underside and great ventilation. There didn’t appear to be a huge amount of flexibility in the shaping.

Overview of performance

The saddle did not move an inch with the help of this saddle pad! It was just as sticky even after washing. It’s one of the more expensive options, but it’s incredibly lightweight and breathable.

Harriet’s likes and dislikes

I really liked how lightweight it was, particularly in the hot weather. It offered good cushioning as well as being breathable.