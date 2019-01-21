Welcome to our independent group test of dressage saddle clothes. All of the saddle cloths in this group test have been thoroughly tested by the team at Wild Farm Equestrian. Find out what they thought below.

Official description

The Equestrian Stockholm Royal Classic Dressage Pad in shiny navy is well thought through, with super quick dry material underneath and dirt repellent material on the top. It has beautiful details in gold with the Equestrian Stockholm logo in the corner.

First impressions

A very smart saddle pad with beautiful detailing.

Overview of performance

This saddle pad stays perfectly in place throughout a whole ride. The material underneath is very soft, which is perfect for sensitive horses.

Likes and dislikes

I love the detailing of the gold trim against the navy blue. This gives the pad a luxurious look and with the Stockholm shiny badge in the corner, makes it really stand out.