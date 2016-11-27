Watch live as top horses take on the gallops

Racing trainer Kim Bailey is encouraging owners to keep up with their horses’ progress via a new webcam on his gallops.

Fans of the sport will also be able to follow training sessions thanks to the new live-streaming service on his website.

The camera, from livestock monitoring and rural security firm AgriCamera, is due to be installed at the top of the gallops this month.

Kim has always been ready to embrace the advantages of the internet, having won the Racing Post ‘best trainer’s blog’ award for five years running.

He says his new live-streaming venture has been possible following the rollout of faster broadband from rural providers Gigaclear.

“Being able to video horses while out training was possible, but we couldn’t then share the videos with the owners, many of whom are based in London, for them to see their horses progress,” said Kim, who has trained winners of the Grand National, the Cheltenham Gold Cup and the Champion Hurdle.

“Often one of our employees had to take the videos home to upload them. The speeds we had reached were 4Mbps on a good day, which isn’t enough to share large files or video content.

“When the camera is installed later this month it will mean owners can watch their horses on the gallops in real time from anywhere in the world.”

Related articles:

Gigaclear chief operating officer Brett Shepherd said: “There’s no doubt that the faster speeds will help Kim stay better connected with those in the racing world and fans of the sport.”

Kim’s yard at Thorndale Farm in Gloucestershire has around 70 horses in training, His current stable stars include The Last Samuri (pictured), Sunblazer, Harry Topper, Milord and Un Ace.