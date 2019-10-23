Runaway racehorse visits golf course and gardens after crashing through racecourse rails

A Flat horse who took off before the start of a race yesterday (22 October) ended up galloping through a golf course – and visited a few local gardens – before he was caught.

Jean Valjean bolted to the start of the 4.30, the Lavish Hair Beauty Aesthetics Handicap, at Yarmouth racecourse with jockey Sean Kirrane on board. He went past the stalls and, Sean having bailed out, attempted to jump the rails but crashed his way through them.

While Sean got to his feet, the three-year-old was caught on camera trotting around the neighbouring golf course – having also apparently been seen in a private garden – and although he did come to a halt at one point as vehicles converged on the course, soon took off again.

Trainer Richard Spencer, of Rebel Racing, told H&H Jean Valjean, who shares a name with the protagonist of Les Miserables who escapes from prison – is fine today.

“He’s got a few little scrapes but seems fine,” he said. “Sean had to bail out as he didn’t think he was going to stop, the horse got loose and that was that.

“Sean is fine too – he was riding out this morning.”

The race was won by four-year-old Herringswell, trained by Henry Spiller and ridden by Laura Pearson.

Mr Spencer said Jean Valjean is entered for the Tattersalls autumn horses in training sale next week (28 to 31 October).

