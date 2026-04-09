Rachael Blackmore named Aintree legend as she takes on new Grand National challenge





Rachael Blackmore will join the ITV Racing presenting team at Aintree for its coverage of the Randox Grand National on Saturday (11 April).

Rachael, who won the 2021 race aboard Minella Times, will join fellow Grand National-winning jockeys Sir AP McCoy, Ruby Walsh and Mick Fitzgerald on the presenting team this year.

She said she is looking forward to joining the line-up, adding: “It is one of the most iconic races and transcends our sport, capturing the attention of millions all around the world.

“This year will be a completely different experience for me, not going into the weighing room, but I’m excited for the challenge.”

ITV Racing editor Paul Cooper said Rachael is “an icon in racing, as both a top-class jockey and now an ambassador for the sport”.

“We are really looking forward to having her with us on Randox Grand National day,” he said.

The 36-year-old, who retired from race-riding in 2025, was also inducted as a Grand National legend on the opening day of the 2026 festival today (9 April).

Her plaque will be attached to the wall of Blackmore’s, a new alcohol-free bar at Aintree, which she also opened today.

“Aintree is such an incredibly special place,” she said. “I was so lucky to have an amazing day here in 2021, and I absolutely love coming back. I love Liverpool – I love the city, I love the people, and it’s just a fantastic place.

“When I see the list of names – including equine athletes – on the Grand National legends roll of honour, it’s so special to be part of that and a great honour. And to see this beautiful bar opened – I never thought there’d be a racecourse bar named after me! It’s a very special thing. It does hit home how lucky I am.

“I think it is a brilliant initiative to have an alcohol-free space; it’s a really cool place, there’s something else on offer. I don’t drink myself, so I’d better be able to get a free hot chocolate in a minute!”

Aintree racecourse chair Julian Taylor said it is “an enormous privilege” to induct Rachael as an Aintree legend and that her great moment in 2021 is “one that none of us will ever forget”.

“You are a sporting icon, not just here at Aintree but globally, and you are also a lovely human being. Many congratulations to you,” he said.

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