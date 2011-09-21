Enjoy a ride on your very own Gold Cup winner

“That’s a very special feeling and he’s a very special horse,” said Sam Waley-Cohen after winning the 2011 Gold Cup on Long Run.

Now would-be amateur jockeys can enjoy riding a finish – of sorts – astride their own version of the exciting young chaser.

The limited edition Long Run hobbyhorse has been produced by the Cheltenham Collection for the 2011-12 season.

“I can’t say there’s a sort of immediate likeness,” Sam told H&H. “But they’re great fun.”

And for added authenticity, Long Run fans might also like to don a scarf in owner Robert Waley-Cohen’s chocolate and orange colours. Big Buck’s, Denman and Kauto Star memorabilia is also on sale.

Cheltenham’s commercial manager, Rebecca Morgan, said there was “plenty of interest” in Long Run – although Big Buck’s was leading the field with sales.

“You’d expect that,” she told H&H, “because he’s a proven and long-established hero.”

But with Sam’s father and Cheltenham racecourse chairman Robert Waley-Cohen rumoured to have bought four hobbyhorses already, Long Run might just pip another old favourite to the post…

This news story was first published in Horse & Hound (22 September, 2011)