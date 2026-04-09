



Barton Snow swept across Merseyside to land the Aintree-Cheltenham double with a storming victory in the Randox Foxhunters’ Chase.

“He’s so fast, he would beat Artemis II to the Moon!” said trainer Joe O’Shea, for whom this was a third Aintree Foxhunters’ win.

“If NASA had phoned me I could have got them to the moon and back in nine days, and it’s taking them 10.”

The nine-year-old, who won last month’s Princess Royal Hunters’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival and who is now unbeaten in his last eight starts in hunter chases and point-to-points, looked well within his comfort zone as he cruised home seven lengths ahead of runner-up Lets Go Champ. Jockey Henry Crow, who has been in the saddle for all three of Barton Snow’s hunter chase triumphs this season, took a peek over each shoulder after in the run-in – his only perceptible move in the saddle – and Barton Snow lengthened comfortably away to win with ease.

“We don’t know how good he is. He does this at home every day,” said O’Shea, who is recovering from a quadruple heart bypass.

“He’s an amazing horse, and again Henry says he’s done it in third gear. We first realised how good he was at Stratford last year, and he doesn’t just do 37 miles an hour for 100yards – he keeps it up. I just wish my other two had been second and third as I had the tricast for half a million quid!”

He added: “If I had a licence, I would have supplemented this horse for this year’s Champion Hurdle, that’s how fast he is.”

The former rag and bone man traces his love of Aintree to sneaking into the racecourse in 1976 to see Rag Trade win the Grand National. His first Foxhunters’ winner came 35 years later with Cousin Pascal, followed by Gracchus De Balme in 2025. While Aintree was focused on Barton Snow, the sun was all his trainer could see reflected off the big screen.

It’s the horses, he says, and the love of the game that gets him out of bed in the morning.

“It’s the thought of the opposition getting up before me and working their horses overtaking me. Getting to the top was easy; it’s staying there that’s hard,” he told H&H. “That’s what gets me out of bed. And having horses like him, Gracchus De Balme, and an unbelievable novice [Boley Bob] who is by the same stallion, Snow Sky, and who hasn’t been beaten yet.”

The winning jockey added: “I’m the first Crow to be on this roll of honour, but all the praise should go to Joe – I feel very grateful he put me on. It’s all down to him. He gave me my very first ride and my very first winner and without him, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Gold Cup runner-up shines at Aintree

Gold Cup runner-up Jango Baie, trained by Nicky Henderson, bounced out of Cheltenham to win the Grade One Racing Welfare Bowl.

“I think he’s put to bed that stat that they go to the Gold Cup and then don’t come here,” said jockey Nico de Boinville, who himself bounced back after parting company from favourite Lulamba in the William Hill Manifesto Novices’ Chase half-an-hour earlier.

“It’s a funny old game and it certainly keeps you meek and humble. It will certainly put manners on you,” said de Boinville, reflecting on his swing in fortunes in the space of two races. “You just have to look at yourself in the mirror and say, ‘Come on, lad. Chin up, let’s go again.”

He added: “My stomach was on the floor going into the race after Lulamba. [Luhlamba] was travelling really well and I thought he jumped the fence cleanly but suddenly he pecked on landing. His back-end must have overtaken the front and he’s gone down on his knees and then come back up and pushed me out of the way. It happens a lot. It’s gravity, and I wished I was on the moon! It was the right trip, and he’ll be a year older next year.”

Henderson added that the King George and the Gold Cup will be the likely targets for Jango Baie again next season.

“Coming here was the only option after the Gold Cup. We had the extra week this year; it’s always hard,” he said. “Both horses – him and Lulamba – came here great. What happened with Lulamba – he was fresh as paint and in great shape, well done everyone at home – but it was tough for Nico for that to happen and to come to another Grade One and have to pick yourself up, that’s testament to a proper Grade One jockey.”

‘I’d imagine she’s going to go chasing’

Brighterdaysahead sealed a double of Grade Ones on day one for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy in a gripping William Hill Aintree Hurdle, which featured the horses who finished second to fifth in the 2026 Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham last month.

“This is probably her trip and she was awesome. I was nervous but it was kind of easy to watch and Jack was brilliant on her. It’s great for everyone at Gigginstown who have been massive supporters of mine, through thick and thin,” said Elliott.

“She’s a good mare and that’s why she wins over two miles, but I think two and a half is probably her trip. I’d imagine she’s going to go chasing. She was supposed to go this year but she pulled a muscle and that’s why she didn’t.

“She hasn’t won at Cheltenham but she ran a great race there this year.”

The pair also teamed up to win the opener with Mange Tout.

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