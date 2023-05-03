Horse & Hound; 4 May 2023





This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 4 May, don’t miss our Coronation special, which includes a look at the favourite horses of Royals, racing interests of The King and more. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our Royal Windsor preview, where we find out about riders who met the late Queen, plus memories from those who rode for Her Majesty. We also bring you the full Badminton Horse Trials form guide, with all the stats and analysis you need on this year’s runners and riders and meet Sarah Clark, who is one of Badminton’s first-timers this year. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at how we can help horses who are struggling to breathe. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Nick Skelton for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and riding club action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, don’t miss our review of Ian Farquhar’s new book.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: on sale 4 May 2023

News

A good life for horses

Paris 2024: more details revealed

Riders’ minds cared for at Badminton

Coronation special

All in a day’s work: The Platinum Jubilee artist

Long live the sport of kings: Racing interests

The King: ‘Five horses I’ll never forget’ :Special Royal favourites

Royal Windsor

‘The most informed lady I’ve ever met’: Riders who met the late Queen

Winning for The Queen: Memories from those who rode for Her Majesty

Badminton form guide

Badminton 2023 entries: All the stats and analysis you need on this year’s runners and riders

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showjumping: Nick Skelton

People and horses

H&H interview: Badminton first-timer Sarah Clark

Memory Lane: Enter the archives: 30 May 1953

Vet clinic

Gasping for air: Helping horses who are struggling to breathe

Kit and property

Badminton beckons: Homes near the five-star

New in the ring

Reports

Eventing: Kentucky, Kelsall and more

Dressage: Addington and Prestige Equestrian

Showing: National Pony Society Spring Festival

Showjumping: CSI2* Chard and Weston Lawns

Point-to-point: Fernie Hunt and more

Racing: Sandown and Punchestown

Riding Club: Winter Championships

Hunting

Ian Farquhar’s book

