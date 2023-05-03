Horse & Hound; 4 May 2023

This week’s Horse & Hound, on sale from 4 May, don’t miss our Coronation special, which includes a look at the favourite horses of Royals, racing interests of The King and more. Also in this week’s magazine, don’t miss our Royal Windsor preview, where we find out about riders who met the late Queen, plus memories from those who rode for Her Majesty. We also bring you the full Badminton Horse Trials form guide, with all the stats and analysis you need on this year’s runners and riders and meet Sarah Clark, who is one of Badminton’s first-timers this year. In this week’s Vet Clinic pages, we look at how we can help horses who are struggling to breathe. We have exclusive columns from Pammy Hutton and Nick Skelton for dressage and showjumping aficionados, while this week’s reports pages cover eventing, dressage, showjumping, showing, racing, point-to-point and riding club action from across the UK for sport fans to enjoy. Plus, for hunting fans, don’t miss our review of Ian Farquhar’s new book.
News
- A good life for horses
- Paris 2024: more details revealed
- Riders’ minds cared for at Badminton
Coronation special
- All in a day’s work: The Platinum Jubilee artist
- Long live the sport of kings: Racing interests
- The King: ‘Five horses I’ll never forget’ :Special Royal favourites
Royal Windsor
- ‘The most informed lady I’ve ever met’: Riders who met the late Queen
- Winning for The Queen: Memories from those who rode for Her Majesty
Badminton form guide
- Badminton 2023 entries: All the stats and analysis you need on this year’s runners and riders
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showjumping: Nick Skelton
People and horses
- H&H interview: Badminton first-timer Sarah Clark
- Memory Lane: Enter the archives: 30 May 1953
Vet clinic
- Gasping for air: Helping horses who are struggling to breathe
Kit and property
- Badminton beckons: Homes near the five-star
- New in the ring
Reports
- Eventing: Kentucky, Kelsall and more
- Dressage: Addington and Prestige Equestrian
- Showing: National Pony Society Spring Festival
- Showjumping: CSI2* Chard and Weston Lawns
- Point-to-point: Fernie Hunt and more
- Racing: Sandown and Punchestown
- Riding Club: Winter Championships
Hunting
- Ian Farquhar’s book
Classified Ads
- Horses for sale, horseboxes, vehicles, jobs, insurance and more