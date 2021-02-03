Horse & Hound; 4 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 4 February, we bring you our Iberian special, which includes an access all areas feature with João Torrão, Portugal’s new senior dressage champion, a look at elite Iberians who have become Olympic and World Championship horses and more. We also have an exclusive interview with top National Hunt jockey David Bass and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Geoff Billington’s former Olympic ride, It’s Otto. We also have reports from international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Doncaster and Wolverhampton, among much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 February 2021
News
- Statistics and self-awareness: their role in eventing safety
- Riders take action to prevent the public feeding horses
- Industry must work together to beat obesity
- How we can contribute to a greener world
Iberian special
- Access All Areas: João Torrão At home with Portugal’s new senior dressage champion
- Elite Iberians: Olympic and World Championship horses
- The rise of Iberians: Charting the growing interest
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Showjumping: William Funnell
- Showing: Rebecca Penny
People and horses
- H&H interview: Jockey David Bass
- All in a day’s work The in-hand trainer
- Life Lessons: Showing producer Justine Armstrong-Small
- In the spotlight: SEIB Search for a Star winner Linsfort Ear To The Ground
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
-
Home alone: Can enriching a horse’s environment help him cope with stable life? Plus the boots that are helping with tendon injury rehabilitation
Features
- “It’s key to have a presence”: Our new series on how to market yourself as a rider looks at social media
Kit
-
New in the ring: A coat, a special headcollar and more
Hunting
- “Mourn – but no tears”: A pilgrimage to the graves of hunting greats
- Fantasy hunting: Eight hunting people detail their perfect day
- Opinion: John Holliday
- Hunter of a lifetime: Rufus, the huntsman’s dream who liked a loose-rein style
Reports
- Showjumping: Florida and Portugal
- Racing: Doncaster and Wolverhampton
Nostalgia
-
Legends of the sport: It’s Otto, Geo Billington’s ride who went to two Olympics and made 16 Nations Cup appearances
Classified ads
- Horses for sale