Horse & Hound; 4 February 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 4 February, we bring you our Iberian special, which includes an access all areas feature with João Torrão, Portugal’s new senior dressage champion, a look at elite Iberians who have become Olympic and World Championship horses and more. We also have an exclusive interview with top National Hunt jockey David Bass and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of Geoff Billington’s former Olympic ride, It’s Otto. We also have reports from international showjumping, plus a look back at the racing action from Doncaster and Wolverhampton, among much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 4 February 2021

News

Statistics and self-awareness: their role in eventing safety

Riders take action to prevent the public feeding horses

Industry must work together to beat obesity

How we can contribute to a greener world

Iberian special



Access All Areas: João Torrão At home with Portugal’s new senior dressage champion

Elite Iberians: Olympic and World Championship horses

The rise of Iberians: Charting the growing interest

Opinion

Letters of the week

Showjumping: William Funnell

Showing: Rebecca Penny

People and horses

H&H interview: Jockey David Bass

All in a day’s work The in-hand trainer

Life Lessons: Showing producer Justine Armstrong-Small

In the spotlight: SEIB Search for a Star winner Linsfort Ear To The Ground

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Home alone: Can enriching a horse’s environment help him cope with stable life? Plus the boots that are helping with tendon injury rehabilitation

Features

“It’s key to have a presence”: Our new series on how to market yourself as a rider looks at social media Kit New in the ring: A coat, a special headcollar and more

Hunting

“Mourn – but no tears”: A pilgrimage to the graves of hunting greats

Fantasy hunting: Eight hunting people detail their perfect day

Opinion: John Holliday

Hunter of a lifetime: Rufus, the huntsman’s dream who liked a loose-rein style

Reports

Showjumping: Florida and Portugal

Racing: Doncaster and Wolverhampton

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: It’s Otto, Geo Billington’s ride who went to two Olympics and made 16 Nations Cup appearances

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine