Horse & Hound; 29 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 29 October, don’t miss our Horse & Hound Awards special including all of this year’s nominees and information on how you can vote. Plus, we talk to event rider Lauren Nicholson (neé Keiffer) in H&H interview and in “Vet clinic” we explore ringworm. Check out our bumper report from the sole five-star eventing competition at Pau and show producer Vicky Hesford shares her “Life lessons”. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” on the legacy of the great showjumper Foxhunter and read all our reports from across the disciplines, plus much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 29 October 2020
News
- Measures taken as more feed contaminated
- Pony Club members to have new championships
H&H Awards
- Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade
- SEIB Horse of the Decade
- Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Decade
- Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade
- Horserail Moment of the Decade
- Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year
- Absorbine Groom of the Year
- NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year
- Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year
- Dengie Volunteer of the Year
- Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: Laura Collett
- Dressage: Pammy Hutton
- Showing: Pat Pattinson
People and horses
- H&H interview: Eventer Lauren Nicholson
- All in a day’s work: The hunter livery yard owner
- Life lessons: Show producer Vicky Hesford
- In the spotlight: Point-to-pointer Fumet D’Oudairies
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Ringworm worries: The fungal skin infection, plus what’s new in the vet world
Hunting
- A day’s hunting: With the Fernie
- Comment: John Holliday
- Hunter of a lifetime: “Eye-catching” Boots
- Field manners: Why courtesy and consideration are key to happy hunting
Reports
- Eventing: Pau and highlights
- Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
- Showjumping: Highlights
- Racing: Cheltenham and Aintree
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: The legacy of the great showjumper Foxhunter
Classified ads
- Horses for sale