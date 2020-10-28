Horse & Hound; 29 October 2020

{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
29 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 29 October, don’t miss our Horse & Hound Awards special including all of this year’s nominees and information on how you can vote. Plus, we talk to event rider Lauren Nicholson (neé Keiffer) in H&H interview and in “Vet clinic” we explore ringworm. Check out our bumper report from the sole five-star eventing competition at Pau and show producer Vicky Hesford shares her “Life lessons”. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” on the legacy of the great showjumper Foxhunter and read all our reports from across the disciplines, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 29 October 2020

News

  • Measures taken as more feed contaminated
  • Pony Club members to have new championships

H&H Awards

  • Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade
  • SEIB Horse of the Decade
  • Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Decade
  • Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade
  • Horserail Moment of the Decade
  • Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year
  • Absorbine Groom of the Year
  • NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year
  • Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year
  • Dengie Volunteer of the Year
  • Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Eventing: Laura Collett
  • Dressage: Pammy Hutton
  • Showing: Pat Pattinson

People and horses

  • H&H interview: Eventer Lauren Nicholson
  • All in a day’s work: The hunter livery yard owner
  • Life lessons: Show producer Vicky Hesford
  • In the spotlight: Point-to-pointer Fumet D’Oudairies
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • Ringworm worries: The fungal skin infection, plus what’s new in the vet world

Hunting

  • A day’s hunting: With the Fernie
  • Comment: John Holliday
  • Hunter of a lifetime: “Eye-catching” Boots
  • Field manners: Why courtesy and consideration are key to happy hunting

Reports

  • Eventing: Pau and highlights
  • Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships and highlights
  • Dressage: Highlights
  • Showjumping: Highlights
  • Racing: Cheltenham and Aintree

Nostalgia

  • Legends of the sport: The legacy of the great showjumper Foxhunter

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

