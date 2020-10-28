Horse & Hound; 29 October 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 29 October, don’t miss our Horse & Hound Awards special including all of this year’s nominees and information on how you can vote. Plus, we talk to event rider Lauren Nicholson (neé Keiffer) in H&H interview and in “Vet clinic” we explore ringworm. Check out our bumper report from the sole five-star eventing competition at Pau and show producer Vicky Hesford shares her “Life lessons”. Enjoy our nostalgic long-read feature “Legends of the sport” on the legacy of the great showjumper Foxhunter and read all our reports from across the disciplines, plus much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 29 October 2020

News

Measures taken as more feed contaminated

Pony Club members to have new championships

H&H Awards



Uvex Helmets Professional Rider of the Decade

SEIB Horse of the Decade

Pikeur Amateur Rider of the Decade

Balanced Horse Feeds Pony of the Decade

Horserail Moment of the Decade

Stallion AI Young Rider of the Year

Absorbine Groom of the Year

NAF Five Star PROFEET Farrier of the Year

Baileys Horse Feeds Vet of the Year

Dengie Volunteer of the Year

Horse Dialog Equestrian Club of the Year

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: Laura Collett

Dressage: Pammy Hutton

Showing: Pat Pattinson

People and horses

H&H interview: Eventer Lauren Nicholson

All in a day’s work: The hunter livery yard owner

Life lessons: Show producer Vicky Hesford

In the spotlight: Point-to-pointer Fumet D’Oudairies

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Ringworm worries: The fungal skin infection, plus what’s new in the vet world

Hunting

A day’s hunting: With the Fernie

Comment: John Holliday

Hunter of a lifetime: “Eye-catching” Boots

Field manners: Why courtesy and consideration are key to happy hunting

Reports

Eventing: Pau and highlights

Showing: BSPS Heritage Championships and highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Showjumping: Highlights

Racing: Cheltenham and Aintree

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: The legacy of the great showjumper Foxhunter

Classified ads



Horses for sale

