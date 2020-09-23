{"piano":{"sandbox":"false","aid":"u28R38WdMo","rid":"R7EKS5F","offerId":"OF3HQTHR122A","offerTemplateId":"OTQ347EHGCHM"}}
Horse & Hound; 24 September 2020

Gemma Redrup Gemma Redrup

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 24 September, enjoy our report from the only CCI4*-L event in Britain this year, which happened last weekend at Burnham Market. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore peritonitis, to find out what causes it, how it’s treated and how to learn the early signs to watch out for. Plus, don’t miss our picture gallery from autumn hunting with the Cottesmore. We also talk to working hunter star William Pittendrigh, 21, on his swift rise to the top, and pony producer Sharn Linney reveals her life lessons. Plus meet a horse you need on your radar, read news and reports from across the disciplines and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 September 2020

News

  • Concern over leniency on international riders’ recreational drug use
  • Digital passports could benefit all after Brexit
  • Praise for choice in young horse competition
  • Photographers’ concern at new copyright theft trend

Opinion

  • Letters of the week
  • Eventing: William Fox-Pitt
  • Dressage: Anna Ross
  • Showjumping: William Funnell

People and horses

  • H&H interview: Working hunter star William Pittendrigh, 21, on his swift rise to the top
  • All in a day’s work: Saddler David Baxter
  • Life Lessons: Mini pony producer Sharn Linney on her work ethic
  • Ones to watch: Imogen Murray on her cheeky gelding with an impeccable tally
  • Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

  • Peritonitis: Inflammation of the stomach lining can be life-threatening to horses. Find out what causes it, how it’s treated and learn the early signs to watch out for

Features

  • Products: Stay on trend with our selection of recently launched equestrian items, from shampoo to clothing

Property

  • Listed houses: Yards with a historic background
  • Life in Leicestershire: Why this glorious county is a popular choice with equestrians

Hunting

  • Captured on camera: Pictures from the Cottesmore
  • Famous beaglers: Meet the legends of the beagling world

Reports

  • Eventing: Izzy Taylor leads at Burnham Market and highlights
  • Showjumping: Weston Lawns and highlights
  • Showing: BSHA Autumn Gala and highlights
  • Dressage: Highlights

Classified ads

  • Horses for sale

