Horse & Hound; 24 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 24 September, enjoy our report from the only CCI4*-L event in Britain this year, which happened last weekend at Burnham Market. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore peritonitis, to find out what causes it, how it’s treated and how to learn the early signs to watch out for. Plus, don’t miss our picture gallery from autumn hunting with the Cottesmore. We also talk to working hunter star William Pittendrigh, 21, on his swift rise to the top, and pony producer Sharn Linney reveals her life lessons. Plus meet a horse you need on your radar, read news and reports from across the disciplines and much more.
News
- Concern over leniency on international riders’ recreational drug use
- Digital passports could benefit all after Brexit
- Praise for choice in young horse competition
- Photographers’ concern at new copyright theft trend
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Eventing: William Fox-Pitt
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: William Funnell
People and horses
- H&H interview: Working hunter star William Pittendrigh, 21, on his swift rise to the top
- All in a day’s work: Saddler David Baxter
- Life Lessons: Mini pony producer Sharn Linney on her work ethic
- Ones to watch: Imogen Murray on her cheeky gelding with an impeccable tally
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- Peritonitis: Inflammation of the stomach lining can be life-threatening to horses. Find out what causes it, how it’s treated and learn the early signs to watch out for
Features
- Products: Stay on trend with our selection of recently launched equestrian items, from shampoo to clothing
Property
- Listed houses: Yards with a historic background
- Life in Leicestershire: Why this glorious county is a popular choice with equestrians
Hunting
- Captured on camera: Pictures from the Cottesmore
- Famous beaglers: Meet the legends of the beagling world
Reports
- Eventing: Izzy Taylor leads at Burnham Market and highlights
- Showjumping: Weston Lawns and highlights
- Showing: BSHA Autumn Gala and highlights
- Dressage: Highlights
Classified ads
- Horses for sale