Horse & Hound; 24 September 2020

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 24 September, enjoy our report from the only CCI4*-L event in Britain this year, which happened last weekend at Burnham Market. In this week’s “Vet clinic” we explore peritonitis, to find out what causes it, how it’s treated and how to learn the early signs to watch out for. Plus, don’t miss our picture gallery from autumn hunting with the Cottesmore. We also talk to working hunter star William Pittendrigh, 21, on his swift rise to the top, and pony producer Sharn Linney reveals her life lessons. Plus meet a horse you need on your radar, read news and reports from across the disciplines and much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 24 September 2020

News

Concern over leniency on international riders’ recreational drug use

Digital passports could benefit all after Brexit

Praise for choice in young horse competition

Photographers’ concern at new copyright theft trend

Opinion

Letters of the week

Eventing: William Fox-Pitt

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: William Funnell

People and horses

H&H interview: Working hunter star William Pittendrigh, 21, on his swift rise to the top

All in a day’s work: Saddler David Baxter

Life Lessons: Mini pony producer Sharn Linney on her work ethic

Ones to watch: Imogen Murray on her cheeky gelding with an impeccable tally

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

Peritonitis: Inflammation of the stomach lining can be life-threatening to horses. Find out what causes it, how it’s treated and learn the early signs to watch out for

Features

Products: Stay on trend with our selection of recently launched equestrian items, from shampoo to clothing

Property

Listed houses: Yards with a historic background

Life in Leicestershire: Why this glorious county is a popular choice with equestrians

Hunting

Captured on camera: Pictures from the Cottesmore

Famous beaglers: Meet the legends of the beagling world

Reports



Eventing: Izzy Taylor leads at Burnham Market and highlights

Showjumping: Weston Lawns and highlights

Showing: BSHA Autumn Gala and highlights

Dressage: Highlights

Classified ads



Horses for sale

Get your magazine