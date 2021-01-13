Horse & Hound; 14 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 14 January, we bring you our training special, which includes gridwork tips with Gemma Tattersall, how to make the most of your hacks, especially if you don’t have an arena and more. We also have an exclusive interview with Charlotte Dujardin and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of three-time Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq. We also have reports from dressage shows across the country, plus a look back at the racing action from Chepstow, Wincanton and Kempton among much more.

What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 January 2021

News

Work ongoing on post-Brexit horse travel

Welfare concerns over Covid-19 lockdown riding school closures

Insurance premiums could rise in “hand market”

Once in a generation chance in fight against long-distance transport to slaughter

Training special



Fancy footwork: Gridwork with eventing world gold medallist Gemma Tattersall

Productive hacking: How to make the most of your hacks, particularly if you don’t have an arena

Riding from the ground: How to long-rein your horse effectively

Opinion

Letters of the week

Dressage: Anna Ross

Showjumping: Adam Cromarty

Showing: Alex Robinson

Racing: Kim Bailey

People and horses

H&H interview: Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin

All in a day’s work: The organic livery yard owner

Life lessons: Former eventing world champion Mary Low

In the spotlight: BSPS Heritage supreme champion Kingshaugh Hailstorm

Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary

Vet clinic

If in doubt, don’t!: How you can help fight resistance to antibiotics

Features

Adventures of your dreams: The riders who get their horsey fix on holiday

Which job is right for you: What to consider if you plan to work in the equine industry

Hunting

Pack of the week: Eggesford

Opinion: Daniel Cherriman

Hunters in lockdown: How to keep hunters fit and healthy

From the field: It was fun while it lasted…

Hunter of a lifetime: Cherry, the diminutive point-to-pointer who was made for crossing Dartmoor

Reports

Dressage: Northallerton ED, St Leonards EC, Chard Equestrian, Wix EC and Foxes RS

Racing: Chepstow, Kempton and Wincanton

Nostalgia

Legends of the sport: Three-time Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq — and the poignant tale of the man who spotted his talent, John Durkan

Classified ads



Horses for sale

