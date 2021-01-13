Horse & Hound; 14 January 2021

In this week’s Horse & Hound magazine, on sale Thursday, 14 January, we bring you our training special, which includes gridwork tips with Gemma Tattersall, how to make the most of your hacks, especially if you don’t have an arena and more. We also have an exclusive interview with Charlotte Dujardin and this week’s legends of the sport nostalgic feature looks back at the career of three-time Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq. We also have reports from dressage shows across the country, plus a look back at the racing action from Chepstow, Wincanton and Kempton among much more.
What’s in Horse & Hound magazine: 14 January 2021
News
- Work ongoing on post-Brexit horse travel
- Welfare concerns over Covid-19 lockdown riding school closures
- Insurance premiums could rise in “hand market”
- Once in a generation chance in fight against long-distance transport to slaughter
Training special
- Fancy footwork: Gridwork with eventing world gold medallist Gemma Tattersall
- Productive hacking: How to make the most of your hacks, particularly if you don’t have an arena
- Riding from the ground: How to long-rein your horse effectively
Opinion
- Letters of the week
- Dressage: Anna Ross
- Showjumping: Adam Cromarty
- Showing: Alex Robinson
- Racing: Kim Bailey
People and horses
- H&H interview: Double Olympic dressage champion Charlotte Dujardin
- All in a day’s work: The organic livery yard owner
- Life lessons: Former eventing world champion Mary Low
- In the spotlight: BSPS Heritage supreme champion Kingshaugh Hailstorm
- Goodnight: Tessa Waugh’s hunting diary
Vet clinic
- If in doubt, don’t!: How you can help fight resistance to antibiotics
Features
- Adventures of your dreams: The riders who get their horsey fix on holiday
- Which job is right for you: What to consider if you plan to work in the equine industry
Hunting
- Pack of the week: Eggesford
- Opinion: Daniel Cherriman
- Hunters in lockdown: How to keep hunters fit and healthy
- From the field: It was fun while it lasted…
- Hunter of a lifetime: Cherry, the diminutive point-to-pointer who was made for crossing Dartmoor
Reports
- Dressage: Northallerton ED, St Leonards EC, Chard Equestrian, Wix EC and Foxes RS
- Racing: Chepstow, Kempton and Wincanton
Nostalgia
- Legends of the sport: Three-time Champion Hurdle winner Istabraq — and the poignant tale of the man who spotted his talent, John Durkan
Classified ads
- Horses for sale