Following three years of development, Rhinegold Equestrian has launched its first range of “dial to fit” adjustable riding hats.

Rhinegold built its reputation on quality yet affordable leatherwork and rugs, more recently expanding into footwear and safety wear.

The new range of adjustable riding hats is certified to both the PAS 015:2011 and EN1384:2023 safety standards with the BSI Kitemark, meeting the riding hat rules for competition and Pony Club.

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The new Rhinegold riding hats have been designed to offer riders a choice of styles while maintaining a strong focus on safety and affordability. Each helmet features a rear dial-fit adjustment system for a personalised fit, a soft harness for added comfort and a removable, washable liner for added hygiene and convenience.

A close up of the “dial to fit” system at the back of the Rhinegold Aphrodite riding hat (Image credit: Rhinegold Equestrian)

Christine Dale, director at Rhinegold Equestrian explains that as riding hat technology and rider expectations have developed, the company has been determined to add more modern styles to the range while keeping within budget.

“Our aim at Rhinegold has always been simple: to offer stylish, practical products at prices that remain accessible to everyday riders,” she explained.

“For us, this range represents more than simply new products. It reflects our drive to combine safety, comfort, style and genuine value for money.”

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New Rhinegold riding hats

Rhinegold has also introduced its first traditionally sized jockey skull riding hat, featuring four integrated air vents to aid ventilation and a coolmax removable washable liner. It has an adjustable laced harness designed to offer a more bespoke and comfortable fit, rather than the “dial to fit” system.

This hat is certified to both the PAS 015:2011 and EN1384:2023 safety standards with the BSI Kitemark.