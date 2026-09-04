Rhinegold Equestrian launches new affordable riding hats, from £49.50

The peaked hats include the “dial to fit” system – and there is also a traditional jockey skull

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Lady wearing a Rhinegold Victory velvet riding hat
(Image credit: Rhinegold Equestrian)

Following three years of development, Rhinegold Equestrian has launched its first range of “dial to fit” adjustable riding hats.

Rhinegold built its reputation on quality yet affordable leatherwork and rugs, more recently expanding into footwear and safety wear.

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Franchesca Slack
Franchesca Slack
H&H Products Editor

Franchesca is Horse & Hound’s Products Editor. She produces all of our buying guides and gift guides, as well as organising product testing and bringing you news about the latest products to hit the market. If there’s a new launch, Franchesca is the first person to hear about it. She brings you the best deals and is passionate about arming Horse & Hound’s readers with honest, unbiased product reviews. Franchesca loves letting riders and horse owners know what products are coming out, how to make their lives easier and how to spend their money wisely.