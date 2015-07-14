New equestrian-themed accessories for horse enthusiasts

This week's new to the market round-up features accessories from Hiho Silver, Timothy Foxx, DesResDesign and The Pottery Pen

Hiho nails it again with the Sterling Silver Farrier Nail Bangle

Hiho’s Sterling Silver Farrier Nail Bangle has been reintroduced to the range, due to customer demand. Hiho’s King of the Road designed the stunning piece after he watched the farrier shoe his horse. Andrew thought that a farrier nail would be a great shape to include in a bangle…and so the Sterling Silver Farrier Nail Bangle was born! The solid piece has a clever fastening to keep it in place (and make it easy to put on and take off) and has a ‘Hh’ for Hiho etched in the front of the nail, for an extra touch.

RRP: £65

Visit: www.hihosilver.co.uk or call 01460 221006

New Fascinator from Timothy Foxx

A handmade fascinator with wild bird feathers is the latest creation from Timothy Foxx. The fascinator is styled in British Amber tweed with a powder blue check, purple and lilac plaid topped by a Camellia flower with petals of tweed. The feathers collected on the family’s farm and a discrete elastic band finish the bespoke headpiece. The fascinator comes in a variety of styles in a range of tweeds and colour ways.

RRP: £180

Visit: www.timothyfoxx.co.uk

Horsing around with DesResDesign

The heady combination of leather and tack, fragrant hay, sweet grass, the musky smell of horses and long hours spent outdoors is a pleasure for many. Inspired by this DesResDesign has created a stunning equestrian collection to tempt both horse lovers and those wanting to bring a bit of the countryside indoors.

Visit: www.desresdesign.co.uk or call 01386 793240

Remember Me from The Pottery Pen

The Pottery Pen is thrilled to launch the new keepsake that is allowing owners to keep an exact replica of their horse’s hoof. Remember Me is a way of seeing every detail captured in stone to keep forever. The Pottery Pen offered 3D replica casts of all animals, the casts are non intrusive and completely safe.

RRP: From £100 for horses/ponies

Visit: www.thepotterypen.co.uk or call 07971 546508