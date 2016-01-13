5 exciting new horsey products to chase away those January blues

We realise that everyone may need a bit of cheering up in January so we’ve put together a list of new products for you to check out. They say retail therapy works wonders. This month’s new to the market round up features products from NAF, Ju Et Pa, Mujjo, Ariat and Veredus.

NAF Recover

This antioxidant formula aims to relax muscles and is ideal after strenuous exercise and competition in order to support the horse’s natural recovery process. Fed as a five day course NAF Recover helps to ensure the horse’s mobility and athletic potential is maintained.

RRP: £15 for a 5 day course.

Visit: www.naf-equine.eu/uk or call 08003 73106

Ju Et Pa Julie coat

Premium retailers Dressage Deluxe are delighted to welcome Ju Et Pa to their virtual shop floor. Ju Et Pa’s Julie coat is a gorgeous statement piece from the collection. It features a flattering quilted section with designer detailing for a sliming effect. This water resistant jacket also has a luxurious soft fur trim for an après ski feel. The clever zip details on the cuffs also ensure that you don’t have to remove your gloves to take off the jacket.

RRP: £259

Visit: www.dressagedeluxe.co.uk or call 08003 213001

Mujjo leather touchscreen gloves

These new lambskin gloves from Mujjo are touchscreen friendly and allow riders to utilise the palm of their hand and all fingers. Powered by state of the art nanotechnology, which mimics the conductive properties of the human skin, Mujjo’s touchscreen gloves offer an unrestricted touchscreen experience. The technology functions independently from the human skin which enables Mujjo to fully insulate the gloves with a soft and warm cashmere lining.

RRP: €99.95 worldwide shipping

Visit: www.mujjo.com



Ariat luggage collection

Whether travelling to an equestrian event, transporting essentials, or heading off on holiday, Ariat’s new luggage collection makes light of staying organised. This smart looking collection has been designed to be practical and is made from a durable nylon outer. The collection features leather trims and a beautiful branded lining. The equine enthusiast will adore the hat and boot bag. The hat bag features an extra pocket with a simple magnetic closure for easy access. The boot bag has brass ventilation detailing to allow your riding boots to breathe and an inner divider to separate footwear.

RRP: £39.99 (hat bag) and £59.99 (boot bag)

Visit: www.ariat.com or telephone 01367 242818

Pro-jump short Vento boots from Veredus

If you’re seeking maximum performance boots that are combined with the ultimate protection for your horse when jumping, look no further. These innovative, functional fetlock boots help to improve performance thanks to their effect on the horse’s hind leg action. The anatomically shaped guard protects the fetlock, while the Vento system, characterised by double ventilation, keeps the horse’s tendons cool as the heat is channelled to the outside by the 3D mesh ducted fabric. The boots are waterproof and come in a Velcro or elastic strap option.

RRP: £115

Visit: www.zebraproducts.co.uk or call 01352 763350