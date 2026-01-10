Whip for safety only in new series designed to improve inexperienced riders’ skills





British point-to-pointing will trial a new “hands and heels” series this season with the aim of improving inexperienced jockeys’ riding skills.

Strict whip rules are already in place in point-to-pointing. “Hands and heels” means whips will be carried, but only used for “clear and unequivocal safety purposes”.

The series had been due to start at Larkhill on 4 January, which was frozen off, and will now start at Friars Haugh on 18 January. It is aimed at novice riders and designed to benefit rider education and training, encouraging strong fundamental skills, balance and horsemanship in races.

Point-to-Point Authority (PPA) chief executive Paul Miller told H&H he hopes the series will be well supported.

“It’s a joint initiative between the Jockey Club and PPA and re-enforces pointing’s position as the grass roots of British jump racing,” he said. “We’ve talked a lot about point-to-pointing being the ideal learning ground for riders at the start of their career, and this initiative shows we are serious about it.

“Many new riders struggle with balance when using the whip, as often they are using it for the first time in an actual race, so by removing this option we hope it will improve their riding skills.”

The series conditions state that every rider must carry a whip, although its use is strictly limited. Riders may only use the whip on the horse’s shoulder in the backhand position, with both hands on the reins, when approaching an obstacle, or for clear and unequivocal safety purposes. PPA examples of these safety purposes include when a horse continues to hang significantly although the rider is visibly attempting to straighten it with the reins, or to prevent a horse from running out.

Riders will accumulate points for wins and placings and a national hands and heels champion will be crowned at the PPA national awards in June.

Sanctions for rule-breaking are on a scale and include fines, being stripped of points and not being allowed to continue in the series.

Point-to-point trainer and former jockey Claire Hart told H&H it “is a great initiative”.

“It brings pointing up to speed and in line with National Hunt racing, and [shows that it can] continue to teach and emphasise the importance of developing a skill set before waving the stick around,” she said.

“Pointing is becoming more relevant as the development place for high quality horses and jockeys, so I think the series is fantastic to promote this.”

Jockey coach, trainer and Point to Point Owners and Riders Association chairman Charlie Poste said it “is an excellent new idea”.

He added it is “hopefully going to tie in even greater our relationship with professional National Hunt racing, as an academy providing young riders with a platform to move into the professional ranks and beyond”.

“We hope it’s well supported. It’s trying to promote the core skills and excellent riding, which is what we want to see within pointing,” he said.

New young horse bonus series ‘has a double benefit’

Other new initiatives this season include the GB Pointing bonus young horse maiden series, and the 0-100 rated series.

Mr Miller said the GB Pointing bonus is part of a wider +£4m programme aimed at increasing British foal numbers and improving the quality of British-trained horses running under Rules. Annual funding of £250,000 is provided by the Horserace Betting Levy Board and each race is sponsored by Tattersalls or Goffs auction houses.

“It really solidifies the part pointing plays as a development path for young horses and has a double benefit. While it’s hoped some big future stars will emerge from the series, it should also see an increase in the number of young horses staying in pointing,” he said.

“The scheme will last a number of years to give it momentum and assess its success, but the early signs are way ahead of anything we’d hoped for at this early stage”

To be eligible, horses must win one of 15 GB Pointing Bonus young horse maiden series fixtures held this season, and go on to have success in a qualifying race under Rules during the next two core jump seasons. The bonus payments will be £25,000 for a British-bred horse and £15,000 for a horse bred elsewhere.

The 0-100 series is targeted at horses running under Rules “who might have become a bit uncompetitive due to their handicap mark”.

“The slightly slower pace, smaller fences and different training regime can really revitalise some horses,” he said. “The early signs are good for the series, although we can already see some tweaks are needed for next season. If the series proves successful, we will potentially look at expanding it or making it a race-type in its own right.”

