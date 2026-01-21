‘Welfare is a priority’: BSPS introduces new whip rule for certain classes





The British Show Pony Society (BSPS) has announced a change to its whip rules for working hunter and working sports pony classes, bringing the society in line with other governing bodies.

On 19 January the BSPS announced that with immediate effect, only baton whips will be permitted in these classes, as are used in British Showjumping (BS), British Eventing, Pony Club and British Riding Club (BRC) competitions.

Under the new rules, the maximum length of baton allowed is 75cm, and the baton applies to working sports pony classes and both phases of working hunter classes. Lead-rein working sports pony classes are not included, as the rider does not carry a whip in these classes – and the leader may continue to carry a cane.

“The society regards welfare of the horse and pony a priority, we are continually developing and updating rules with this in mind,” a BSPS spokesperson told H&H.

“This rule change will bring us in line with current BS and Pony Club rules for jumping competitions. Our members do compete in other disciplines, so having the same rules will also help to avoid any confusion.

“Members can use any suitable whip in the flat classes, according to the 2026 rules.”

BS brought in the padded baton in 2020, in a move to promote horse welfare and as a result of discussions between the officials’ working groups and the body’s national sport committee.

In 2023 BRC introduced a rule stating that the whip may only be used to support the rider’s natural aids, and never when a horse has turned away after a refusal, or after elimination. Last year BS joined the Pony Club and BRC in banning the use of whips for disciplining or punishing the horse; they may only be used to back up leg aids.

