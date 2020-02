The country has been battered by storms; if you were thinking of emigrating, this winter would be the decider.

One week it felt like we had moved to three different countries in as many days. We were in T-shirts with bright sunshine one day, then felt the extremes of gale-force winds and torrential rain the next. We even had snow. Thank goodness for indoor schools as it has been tough to get consistent work from the youngsters. However, preparation is well under way for the coming season.