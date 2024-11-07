



National Hunt trainer Kim Bailey on welcoming young racegoers and differing financial rewards between the Flat and the jumps

With the Flat racing season concluding, there’s now a huge amount of jump racing to look forward to. However, much change is just around the corner and we need to be ready for it.

Cheltenham appointed Guy Lavender as its new CEO but we are still awaiting news of a new chairman of The Jockey Club, and chairman and CEO at the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) – three high-profile positions that need filling.

We also have a new government and, after the budget, finances for trainers have become more difficult, especially those operating on a smaller scale. I worry for the future of my fellow trainers and, for that matter, farmers.

Looking on the bright side, we saw some tremendous jump racing on both sides of the Irish Sea last weekend. The battle between Envoi Allen and Hewick for the Ladbrokes Champion Chase at Down Royal was a real heart-stopper while at Wetherby The Real Whacker and Bravemansgame fought out the finish of the Charlie Hall Chase, but it was the former’s front-running tactics that stole the day.

At Ascot we showed off our top horse Chianti Classico. He won in the mud at the Cheltenham Festival and you can never be too sure that your horse has held his ability after a race like that, but on Saturday he jumped off in front and was never headed. It was a hugely impressive performance, especially carrying top weight of 12 stone.

Ascot might be better known for its royal meeting, but there are few better jump tracks in the country for owners, punters and spectators, and they have a very forward-thinking team running it.

A divide in rewards

Jump racing may be more popular than its Flat counterpart for spectators, but there is a huge divide when it comes to rewards. I can hark on about prize money all day but that is not the real difference – the Flat boys have an international market to enjoy when it comes to selling horses.

It seems that every horse is for sale at the right price, and although the same can be said for the Irish point-to-point trainers selling us jump trainers a horse, the Flat trainers really do enjoy a huge bonus when their horses are sold for enormous prices. The US and Far East market is strong, but the Australian market is huge. Last week’s Tattersalls horses in training sales were record-breaking, as were their yearling sales.

We in the jump racing world do not have that luxury, but we do hold our sport to our hearts.

Younger blood

Racing needs new people coming to the races and especially younger people, which is why I must applaud Dom Matcham. Through his company Invades, which encourages and brings university students to their local racecourses, he has encouraged nearly 100,000 young racegoers to tracks around the country this year, including 5,000 at Cheltenham three weeks ago from local universities.

Dom is no fool as he knows that racing is exciting, but add drink, music, fun and a party and you have a great mix for a fun day out. How many will come racing again? I am sure they will and a 10% return would be a great start.

It is the way forward even if us older chaps might not approve. But we were all young once and, turn the clock back, and we would have loved that kind of opportunity rather than being taken by our parents and told to be quiet and behave!

One to follow

It’s hard to believe that three weeks ago we were nearly flooded at Thorndale and now we’re crying out for rain. Some of my treasured horses like Trelawne are desperate to get going but need soft winter ground. This huge home-bred fell in the race Chianti Classico won at Cheltenham and I really believe he is a horse to follow for the season.

We had a great day at Worcester a few weeks ago with a treble and all three horses in Law Of Supply, Clondaw General and The Kemble Brewery hold higher options in time. We don’t have a full house at the moment, but the horses we have offer so much. There’s lots to look forward to.

