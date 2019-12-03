Kim Bailey: Emma Lavelle masterminded a brilliant duo at Newbury *H&H Plus*

You cannot beat success as a trainer — that is why we all do it — and last weekend Emma Lavelle masterminded a duo of brilliant winners in the two big races at Newbury with Paisley Park and De Rasher Counter. She rightly deserved to wake up on Sunday feeling a bit ropey after the celebrations, but it is unlikely she did because she’s a true professional — she would have bounced out of bed to pat her two stablestars.

