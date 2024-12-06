



Successful British grand prix rider and trainer Anna Ross shares her views on rebuilding public trust and possible competition changes

Recent Horse & Hound columns from Carl Hester and William Funnell discussed social licence and highlighted the need to rebuild public trust.

In good news, an article in The Times by their chief sports writer Owen Slot – following his trip to the National Dressage Championships – concluded that there is clearly a great love for horses in our sport. It’s a start, but now we need to back it with actions and cultural changes that are visible to the outside world.

Action is being taken following the various meetings worldwide, with new initiatives trialled, some of which will inevitably trickle down to national sport and affect all. For example, at the recent Hanoverian stallion licensing I saw handlers being told to let side reins out so the horses were working in a more natural frame.

The risk of unintended consequences

The FEI dressage technical committee will support trials of special grand prix classes up to CDI3* for those who wish to use a snaffle bridle. Some stakeholders at recent meetings raised concerns, with one saying: “Every person who has ridden in a double bridle knows that used properly it can in fact be one of the mildest bits…

“If you put in an optional rule just because the public demands it, you will unintentionally create a different conflict. To the public, there will in future

be two groups in dressage – the ‘bad’ riders who continue to use the double bridle and the ‘good’ ones using the snaffle.”

The challenge with this approach is that it could give the impression that horses are viewed through a one-size-fits-all lens rather than as much-loved individuals – and that the committee is more committed to looking good rather than doing the right thing.

Let’s face it, any bit or bridle can be mild or harsh – it all comes down to who is holding the reins.

The public has lost faith in what happens when it’s left to the professionals so our systems need to stand up to scrutiny and have a scientific basis that is logical and understandable to all.

For instance, the new noseband tightness gauges will remove all ambiguity, which is a good thing. The current system of using two fingers is an unscientific approach – after all, whose fingers are being used?

Suggesting it will be upsetting for the horses sounds like a weak argument. If we can train horses to go into arenas and perform the grand prix or jump a 1.60m and accept wearing a bridle in the first place then it can be achieved.

Practical next steps

Of course, there are ways to create a more horse-friendly environment at the tack check. Small changes, such as those we saw at Aachen CDIO5* this year, like moving the steward’s tent away from the collecting ring, created a much more relaxed environment for the horses.

Some of our more experienced grand prix riders have also been discussing new ideas. Two-time Olympian Emile Faurie is thinking of a more joined-up approach, suggesting stewards should spend time with high-level dressage trainers alongside their technical steward training, to have a clearer and more detailed understanding of their methods.

This could also result in the trainers having a clearer idea of what the stewards are looking for, resulting in more harmony all-round.

International grand prix dressage rider Dan Watson has suggested moving young horse class requirements back a year – so the five-year-olds would do the four-year-old tests and so on. The young horse season spans only half the year, with championships concluding by September, which means training needs to start even earlier in the year. The UK already has a seven-year-old test at advanced medium level, but the FEI’s test for this age group is at prix st georges level, which is a bit far when held in March.

A very different perspective

The recent release of the Disney+ series Rivals certainly gives the public another perspective on the equestrian world. Making love, not war seems appropriate going into the festive season.

What changes would you prioritise to rebuild public trust while ensuring horse welfare remains central?

