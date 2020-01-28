Safety in horse sport: the latest statistics and innovations *H&H Plus*

Looking back at how far safety has come in the past 10 years, it’s easy to pick out the big things. We see pictures of cross-country fences dismantling thanks to frangible technology, the “then and now” of Becher’s Brook. But what else has happened and is equestrian sport really getting any safer?

While riding will always come with dangers, breakthroughs in technology, data analysis and science have made significant leaps in reducing that.

You may also be interested in…