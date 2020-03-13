Inspirational amateur event riders taking on the big boys *H&H Plus*

Dedicated amateurs being able to compete alongside professionals is a special aspect of equestrian sport. Gemma Redrup meets three inspirational amateur eventers who are taking on the top riders

Lauren Innes works full-time as an auditor for KPMG in Reading, an hour’s commute from her home. She is on a training contract, which means she is also completing exams alongside her job so she can gain her chartered accountancy qualification.

“I’m on the client side of things so although I always start work at 9am, my finish time can vary from 5pm to midnight depending on what deadlines we’re working to,” says Lauren, 29. “I once finished at 5am and day-to-day I don’t know exactly when I’ll be home, so I always get up at 6am to ride before work.”

Lauren owns one horse, Global Fision M, and is on the lookout for a young horse. She sourced “Flipper” five years ago and the now 10-year-old gelding completed Blenheim’s CCI4*-L and was in the money in the CCI4*-S at Barbury last season.