The Horse & Hound Podcast: episode two *H&H Plus*

Welcome to the second episode of The Horse & Hound podcast, in which our features editor talks about how she pulled off a royal exclusive for this week’s magazine...

Now live is episode two of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our exciting new audio service available every Thursday for subscribers to our H&H Plus service, for which a free trial is available.

Each week the podcast will be a hosted by a member of the H&H editorial team and include an interview with a top name and a panel discussion about the topics of the moment, plus expert advice from equine vet Ricky Farr MRCVS.

In our second episode of The Horse & Hound Podcast, our host H&H’s magazine editor Pippa Roome chats to our features editor Martha Terry about how she pulled off our exclusive feature in which we reveal The Queen’s favourite riding horses and racehorses. Pippa also catches up with H&H news editor Eleanor Jones and senior news writer Lucy Elder to discuss the latest news on the resumption of equestrian sport.

This week’s interview is hosted by H&H showing editor Alex Robinson, who chats to Sally McMillan, the owner/breeder of the current HOYS Cuddy champion, Heronsmill Tiger Lily, about the mare’s incredible 2019 season. Heronsmill Tiger Lily is the subject of our ‘We Can’t Wait To See’ feature in 11 June issue of Horse & Hound.

We also hear from equine vet Ricky Farr MRCVS, who this week is talking about worming and what is the best way to ensure your horse’s health while avoiding wasting money along the way. We hope you will enjoy it.

H&H Plus podcast: episode two

