Your dad could be an H&H cover star this Father’s Day

Anyone stuck for ideas for Father’s Day – or if you perhaps haven’t even thought about it yet – look no further.

You could go for socks, of course, and a visit at an appropriate social distance, but why not go one (or a lot) better and treat your dad to a personalised Horse & Hound front cover?

Bespoke covers using your photographs, and your chosen date and lines of text, can be created by the H&H team, and would make an ideal Father’s Day gift.

“If your father is anything like mine, he has everything he needs and buys himself anything he does want on impulse, which leaves precious few options when it comes to Christmas, birthday and Father’s Day gifts,” said H&H editor-in-chief Sarah Jenkins.

“Fortunately mine is politely enthusiastic about receiving socks. But we can pretty much guarantee your father won’t yet have bought himself a personalised Horse & Hound front cover, because that would be wonderfully self-indulgent even for him.

“So here is the chance to amuse and charm your long-suffering dad with a unique gift, that he’ll treasure for ever. And he may well choose to hang it in the downstairs loo, where he will be reminded of his funny, generous child each time he washes his hands. What could be better?”

For details, email hhprintorders@ti-media.com. Prices start from £45 for an A4 size cover.

