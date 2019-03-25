Young mare found collapsed with broken pelvis had to be put down

A horse found collapsed and in distress in a field in Wales had to be put down as she had a fractured pelvis.

RSPCA Cymru is appealing for information on the grey mare, who was thought to be a two-year-old, and was discovered by a member of the public on land in Aberfan near Merthyr Tydfil, Wales, on 4 March.

The passer-by called the RSPCA, and inspector Gemma Cooper went to the scene.

“This poor horse was clearly in a bad way – she was underweight and had a fractured pelvis,” Ms Cooper said.

“A vet on site deemed that sadly her condition was too serious and decided that the best thing for her was to put her to sleep to prevent any further suffering.”

The mare was found on a patch of bare ground that appeared churned, possibly by her efforts to get to her feet. Near her was a pile of vegetable peelings, along with broccoli and cabbage leaves.

She was microchipped, the RSPCA said, but the chip number was no longer in use.

“But it means she most probably has an owner out there and we’d like to speak to them,” Ms Cooper said, urging anyone with any information about the mare to call the RSPCA inspector information line on 0300 1238018, in confidence.

